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The New York Sun
Politics

AOC Gives Much-Coveted Endorsement to Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan Senate Race

El-Sayed is favored to win the primary in this year’s must-win Senate race for Democrats.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on February 24, 2026.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on February 24, 2026. Mayor's office via Wikimedia Commons
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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