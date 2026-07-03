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The New York Sun
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Luna Doubles Down, Promising To Keep House Floor Shuttered Until SAVE America Act Attached to Must-Pass Bill

The Florida congresswoman and a small group of hardline conservatives have paralyzed the House for the last two weeks.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna speaks during a news conference outside of the Capitol Building on June 9, 2026.
Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna speaks during a news conference outside of the Capitol Building on June 9, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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