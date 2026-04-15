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The New York Sun
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Anti-War Protests Against Schumer and Gillibrand Signal Discontent With Establishment Democrats

The two senators are on notice that their left wing base sees the incumbents as part of the problem.

Senator Charles Schumer at Washington, D.C. on November 4, 2025.
Senator Charles Schumer at Washington, D.C. on November 4, 2025. Mariam Zuhaib/AP
DEAN KARAYANIS

DEAN KARAYANIS

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