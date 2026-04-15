Anti-War Protests Against Schumer and Gillibrand Signal Discontent With Establishment Democrats

‘Schmigadoon!’ Gleefully Sends Up Broadway Classics, but Soon Runs Out of Gas
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The two senators are on notice that their left wing base sees the incumbents as part of the problem.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By DONALD KIRK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
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