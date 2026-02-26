Arab Diplomats Help Undermine Palestinian Attempt To Win UN Leadership Position

Published: Feb 26, 2026, 03:33 PM ET Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 05:12 PM ET

Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour withdraws his candidacy for the General Assembly presidency.

Gift this article

Unlock 1 Free Article by Creating Your Free Account

Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading

Join the Sun for a PENNY A DAY

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.