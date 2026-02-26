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The New York Sun
Foreign

Arab Diplomats Help Undermine Palestinian Attempt To Win UN Leadership Position

Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour withdraws his candidacy for the General Assembly presidency.

United Nations headquarters, September 28, 2019.
United Nations headquarters, September 28, 2019. AP/Jennifer Peltz, file
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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