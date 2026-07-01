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The New York Sun
Foreign

As Negotiations Stall Over Opening Hormuz, Talks on Iran’s Nuclear Program Are Delayed

America ‘should insist on a permanent ban on enrichment and the full dismantlement, export, or destruction of any remnants,’ a nonproliferation watcher tells the Sun.

A cleric checks his cell phone on stage in front of a screen displaying portraits of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a pro-government gathering in Tehran June 7, 2026.
A cleric checks his cell phone on stage in front of a screen displaying portraits of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a pro-government gathering in Tehran June 7, 2026. AP/Vahid Salemi
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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