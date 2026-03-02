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Attacks on Iran Restore the Credibility of American Deterrence, the Basis for a More Peaceable World

Precision munitions, directed by spectacular intelligence, enable a decapitation strategy against the regime at Tehran.

Demonstrators on June 20, 2025 at Tehran.
Demonstrators on June 20, 2025 at Tehran. Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
GEORGE WILL

GEORGE WILL

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