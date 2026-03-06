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Bernanke’s Broken Promise: Is It Time To Shrink the Fed Yet?

America’s central bank is having trouble scaling back what was meant to be a ‘temporary’ rise in its balance sheet under the so-called ‘Quantitative Easing’ effort.

The Federal Reserve chairman, Ben Bernanke, on May 5, 2011 at Chicago.
The Federal Reserve chairman, Ben Bernanke, on May 5, 2011 at Chicago. Brian Kersey/Getty Images
ALEX J. POLLOCK

ALEX J. POLLOCK

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