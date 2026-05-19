Search
The New York Sun
National

Biotech Firm Hatches Chicks in Artificial Egg, Eyeing ‘De-Extinction’ of 12-Foot-Tall, 500-Pound Bird

The primary motivation for the technology is the South Island giant moa, an enormous bird that went extinct in New Zealand centuries ago.

From top left: Colossal Artificial Egg Device; a healthy embryo; a hatched chick from the device; the first chick close up.
From top left: Colossal Artificial Egg Device; a healthy embryo; a hatched chick from the device; the first chick close up. Credit: Colossal Biosciences
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp