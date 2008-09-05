New Money Design Will Benefit Blind

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — When the next generations of $5, $10, $20, and $50 bills roll off the presses, there should be some way for blind people to tell them apart, a federal judge said yesterday.

U.S. District Judge James Robertson said he would not allow the Treasury Department to go at its own pace as it complies with a May ruling that American paper money discriminates against the blind.

Treasury officials have hired a contractor to investigate ways to help the blind differentiate between bills, perhaps by printing different sizes or including raised numbers. Government attorneys urged the judge to let that process play out and not interfere with anti-counterfeiting redesigns that are already in process.

Judge Robertson was not persuaded.

“The Treasury Department is not going to just conduct this on its own schedule and its own terms. Let that be clear,” he said.

Judge Robertson ordered attorneys for the government to meet with the American Council of the Blind, which brought the lawsuit, and come up with a schedule that requires changes in the next generation of bills.

The next $100 design could be printed as early as this fall and Judge Robertson said those bills won’t be affected. But subsequent designs should be able to solve the problem, the judge said.