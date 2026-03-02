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The New York Sun
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Trump Says Iran Attacks Running Ahead of Schedule

‘This was our last best chance to strike,’ the president says at a White House event.

President Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026.
President Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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