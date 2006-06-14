Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
HILLS AND MOUNTS Robert Steele Gallery presents an exhibit of works on paper by Martyn Jones,”Overland.”Each painting in the series features swipes of bright colors on brighter backgrounds. Through Saturday, July 1, Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Robert Steele Gallery, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-243-0165, free.
