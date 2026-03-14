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The New York Sun
Foreign

Trump Vows To Keep Strait of Hormuz Open as America Sends Warships, Global Coalition Forms

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized the use of ‘an element of an amphibious ready group and attached Marine expeditionary unit’ to safeguard shipping through the strait.

A United States Coast Guard cutter, Aquidneck, transits the Strait of Hormuz in 2020.
A United States Coast Guard cutter, Aquidneck, transits the Strait of Hormuz in 2020. United States Navy via Wikimedia Commons
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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