This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALONG THE LINES The Whitney Museum at Altria presents “Trace,” a group exhibit of sculptures and paintings exploring time and space. Artists include Shannon Ebner, Michael Queenland, and Iván Navarro. Through Sunday, November 12, Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., 120 Park Ave. at 42nd Street, 917-663-2453, free.

DESIGNING WOMAN The Museum of the City of New York presents “The High Style of Dorothy Draper,” an exhibit of rarely seen drawings, furnishings, and photographs by the interior decorator, whose commissions included the Carlyle Hotel. Through Monday, October 9, Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Ave. at 103rd Street, 212-534-1672, $9 general, $5 students and seniors.

MAGIC CARPET The Frick Collection presents “Gardens of Eternal Spring: Two Mughal Carpets,” a display of two newly-conserved floor coverings that date from the mid-17th century reign of Indian emperor Shah Jahan. Through Sunday, October 29, Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Frick Collection, 1 East 70th St., between Madison and Fifth avenues, 212-288-0700, $15 general, $10 seniors, $5 students, free for members.

ALPHABET CITY The Queens Museum of Art presents “ABCDF: Portraits of Mexico City,” a multimedia group exhibit honoring one of the largest cities in the world. Through Sunday, September 17, Wednesday–Sunday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m., Friday, noon–8 p.m., Queens Museum of Art, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, 718-592-9700, $5 general, $2.50 seniors and children, free for members.

BOLD RELIEF The Guggenheim Museum presents a multimedia retrospective of the work of architect Zaha Hadid, reflecting on her approach to urban planning. Through Wednesday, October 25, Saturday–Wednesday, 10 a.m.–5:45 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.–7:45 p.m., Guggenheim Museum, 1071 5th Ave. at 89th Street, 212-423-3500, $18 general, $15 seniors and students, free for children and members.