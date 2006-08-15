Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
DESIGNING WOMAN The Museum of the City of New York presents “The High Style of Dorothy Draper,” an exhibit of rarely seen drawings, furnishings, and photographs by the interior decorator, whose commissions included the Carlyle Hotel. Through Monday, October 9, Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Ave. at 103rd Street, 212-534-1672, $9 general, $5 students and seniors.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.