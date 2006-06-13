This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MAKE-UP MAGIC The Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS raises money and awareness for those afflicted with the disease in America. Model Maggie Rizer is host of the event, and the global president of MAC Cosmetics, John Demsey, and the executive director of DIFFA, David Sheppard, are honored guests. Casino games and dinner are included. Tonight, 8 p.m., Skylight Studios, 30 Renwick St., between Canal Street and the Holland Tunnel, 212-727-3100, $350 and up.

INSIDE DESIGN The Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club presents an cruise around New York Harbor, featuring prominent designers and enthusiasts. Interior designer Charles Pavarini is host of the event. The proceeds go toward the Bronx organization, which aids more than 13,000 children. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Pier 81,W. 41st Street at the West Side Highway, 718-893-8600 ext. 245, $250 and up.

BUDGET IDEAS The Housing Works Thrift Shop presents “Design on a Dime,” a three-day event featuring works by interior design firms including Jonathan Adler, Kate Spade, and Ernest De La Torre. Funds raised from the opening party and sale go towards Housing Works’ efforts to fight AIDS. Thursday through Saturday, Thursday, 6 p.m. opening party, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 126 Crosby St., between Houston and Prince streets, 212-645-8111 ext. 164, $150 and up.