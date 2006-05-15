The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DUAL READING Authors Sigrid Nunez,of “The Last of Her Kind” (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), and Elizabeth Benedict, of “The Practice of Deceit” (Houghton Mifflin), read from and discuss each other’s novels. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

CRIME DOWN UNDER Author Peter Carey reads from his new book, “Theft: A Love Story” (Knopf), a novel about an Australian estate caretaker and his involvement with an international crime investigation. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Coliseum Books, 11 W. 42nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.

WORLD TALES Editor Paula Goldman presents her new collection, “Imagining Ourselves: Global Voices from a New Generation of Women” (New World Library), which features stories by young women from 58 countries. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.

