DUAL READING Authors Sigrid Nunez,of “The Last of Her Kind” (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), and Elizabeth Benedict, of “The Practice of Deceit” (Houghton Mifflin), read from and discuss each other’s novels. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

CRIME DOWN UNDER Author Peter Carey reads from his new book, “Theft: A Love Story” (Knopf), a novel about an Australian estate caretaker and his involvement with an international crime investigation. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Coliseum Books, 11 W. 42nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.

WORLD TALES Editor Paula Goldman presents her new collection, “Imagining Ourselves: Global Voices from a New Generation of Women” (New World Library), which features stories by young women from 58 countries. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.