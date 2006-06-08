Books
TRAVEL TIME Lawrence Osborne reads from his new book, “Naked Tourist: In Search of Adventure and Beauty in the Age of the Airport Mall” (Farrar, Strauss, and Giroux), examining tourism in Southeast Asia. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Avenue at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.
