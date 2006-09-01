Books
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BOOK STROLL Strand Bookstore presents its annual Labor Day sidewalk sale, coinciding with the Broadway Festival on Sunday. Books are priced at $2.95 and up. Friday–Monday, Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m., Monday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., 828 Broadway at 12th Street, 212-473-1452, free.
