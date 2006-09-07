Comedy
HIPSTER GIGGLES The satirical publication the Onion presents a First Thursday comedy series. The series begins with a performance by comedians Eugene Mirman, Michael Showalter, and Ron Lynch. Tonight, 11:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between Astor Place and 4th Street, 212-239-6200, $12.
