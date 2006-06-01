The New York Sun

FAIRY TALES Choreographers Lynn Brown and Lynn Marie Ruse present “Clever Hans,” a dance based on the Grimms’ fairy tale about a simpleton whose lack of common sense wreaks havoc. Dancers Alison Russell and Carmaletta Naval are featured. Through Sunday, Wednesday-Friday and Sunday, 8:30 p.m., Saturday, 4 and 8:30 p.m., HERE Arts Center, 145 Sixth Ave., between Spring and Broome streets, 212-868-4444, $20 general, $10 members.

STUDENTS AND SOLOS The director of the Dance Conservatory of New York, Valentina Kozlova,presents her company in performances of student dances choreographed by Margo Sappington. Ms. Kozlova premieres a solo dance created for her by Ms. Sappington. Friday. 8 p.m., Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $30.

DO THE FANDANGO The Andrea Del Conte Danza Espana dance company performs flamenco dances, including the jaleo,the solea por buleria,and the fandango. Singers Alfonso Cid and Barbara Martinez are featured. Every Friday and Saturday in June, 8:30 and 10:45 p.m., Alegrias en La Nacional (Spanish National Club), 239 W. 14th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 917-667-2695, $15.

