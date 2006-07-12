This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EARTHQUAKE MOVES The Capacitor dance company performs “Digging in the Dark,” a program of dance, circus acts, and video art inspired by the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. The piece is choreographed by Jodi Lomask, and composers include geophysicists at the University of California–Berkeley and Stanford University, Sander Caldwell and Antoine Guitton. Tonight through Sunday, July 30, Wednesday–Sunday, 8 p.m., American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-352-3101, $35.

CZECH PLAYERS The Dusan Tunek Dance Theatre presents two world premieres inspired by 19th-century Czech ballads. “Kosile” is inspired by pagan mythology and “ScENes” presents six scenes with music composed by violinist Michael Galasso. Dancers include Laurel Lynch, Vincent McCloskey, and Elisa Osborne. Tomorrow through Sunday, tomorrow–Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., Dance Theater Workshop, 219 W. 19th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-924-0077, $20 general, $12 students and seniors.