Family
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
LIFE ON STAGE The Children’s Museum of Manhattan presents its All About Broadway festival, beginning with hands-on set design workshops. Costume design programs and a children’s performance are offered throughout the month. Today through Saturday, August 26, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-721-1234, $8 general, $5 seniors.
