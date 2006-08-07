This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UNDER THE STARS The Summer on the Hudson festival presents an evening outdoor screening of Stanley Donen’s and Gene Kelly’s “On the Town” (1949), featuring Kelly and Frank Sinatra. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., Riverside Park South, Pier I, 68th Street and the Hudson River, free. For more information, call 311 or go to nyc.gov/parks.

FANGS AND SATELLITES Pioneer Theater presents a screening of Gary Sherman’s “39” (2006) as part of its Fangoria’s Monster Mondays series. On Wednesday, the theater presents Jeff Winner’s “Satellite” (2004), about a group of friends who dare each other to do the things that frighten them the most. Actors include Karl Geary, Stephanie Szostak, and Pell James. Monday screening, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday screening, 9 p.m., Two Boots Pioneer Theater, 155 E. 3rd St., between avenues A and B, 212–591–0434, $9 general, $6.50 members.

ART HOUSE Anthology Film Archives presents Matthew Por terfield’s debut feature film, “Hamilton” (2006), which follows a young family over the course of a summer weekend in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of the same name. Friday through Thursday, August 17, Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave. at Second Street, 212–505–5181, $8 general, $6 students and seniors, $5 members.

BROOKLYN MOVIES This month, BAMcinématek presents “The Leading Men of French Cinema,” a series of films featuring 17 stars of the Gallic screen. Featured screenings this week include Claude Chabrol’s “Les cousins” (1959) and Jacques Becker’s “Casque D’Or” (1952). The repertory film program also presents “Raising Hell: the Films of Sam Peckinpah,” celebrating the director’s various Western films. Screenings include “The Getaway” (1972) and “The Ballad of Cable Hogue” (1970). “Gallic” through Sunday, August 27, “Peckinpah” through Tuesday, August 29, screening times vary, BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Peter Jay Sharp Building, between St. Felix Street and Ashland Place, 718-636-4100, $10 general. $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to bam.org.