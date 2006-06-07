Food & Drink
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PARK FLAVOR The Village Alliance presents the annual Taste of the Village,raising funds for the upkeep of Washington Square Park. Local restaurants offering tastings include Otto Enoteca Pizzeria, the Spotted Pig, EN Japanese Brasserie, and La Palapa Cocina Mexicana. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., Washington Square Park, Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North, 212-777-2173, $40.
