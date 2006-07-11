Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SHOCHU FOR TWO The Japanese restaurant Sachiko’s on Clinton presents a shochu tasting, featuring three types of the Japanese vodka made from wheat, rice, and sweet potatoes. Dishes such as yakitori and kushiage (skewered and deep-fried meats and vegetables) are featured. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Sachiko’s on Clinton, 25 Clinton St., between Houston and Stanton streets, 212-253-2900, $35.

RUM ROGUES The American Museum of Natural History presents “Adventures in the Global Kitchen: Rum,” featuring a discussion on the history of rum by author Wayne Curtis. Samples of the 23-year-old Ron Zacapa Centenario rum, and mini mojitos and bombos (rum, water, sugar, and nutmeg) are offered. Tonight, 7 p.m., American Museum of Natural History, Linder Theater, 77th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-769-5200, $20.

OLIVE BRANCH Agata & Valentina Ristorante presents a Sicilian olive oil tasting featuring oils made by producer Manfredi Barbera. Featured dishes include pastry chef Eileen Guastella’s ricotta and olive oil gelato. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Agata & Valentina Ristorante, 1513 First Ave. at 79th Street, 212-452-0691, $25.