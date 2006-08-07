This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ME GUSTAS TU Celebrate Brooklyn! presents a benefit performance by the Spanish artist Manu Chao.Also performing is the band Plastilina Mosh. Tonight, 7 p.m., Prospect Park Bandshell, Prospect Park West and 9th Street, Brooklyn, 718-855-7882, $25.

HONORING A LEGEND The Jupiter Symphony Chamber Music Players present a performance honoring conductor Jens Nygaard. Pieces include Beethoven’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in E-flat. Performers include Uzbekistani-Israeli pianist Roman Rabinovich, violinist Lisa Shihoten, and violist Eric Nowlin. Tonight, 8 p.m., Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Auditorium, Jewish Community Center, 334 Amsterdam Ave. at 76th Street, 212-799-1259, $15.

TARRYTOWN TUNES The Summit Music Festival in Tarrytown, N.Y., concludes this week with a faculty chamber music concert featuring violinist Christina Khimm, violist Soon-Wha Oh, and cellist Andre Emelianoff performing works by Schumann, Beethoven, and Brahms. On Tuesday, a broadcaster for WQXR, Robert Sherman, presents a lecture,”Understanding the Music Business,” and violinist Elena Peres, cellist Emanuel Gruber, and pianist Joshua Pierce perform works by Mendelssohn and Dvorak. On Thursday, violinist Oleh Krysa and pianist Tatiana Tchekina perform works by Beethoven, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, and Szymanowski. Monday–Thursday, 8 p.m., Tuesday lecture, 4:30 p.m., Pepsico Hall, Marymount College of Fordham University, 100 Marymount Ave.,Tarrytown, N.Y., 914-747-2020, $20 general, $15 seniors.

OUTDOOR TUESDAY Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors festival presents a children’s performance by the Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, featuring giant puppets who explore the Hudson River estuary. In the evening, bluesman Ray Schinnery and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band from New Orleans perform. Tomorrow, 10:30 a.m., 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., North Plaza and Josie Robertson Plaza, Lincoln Center, 65th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5456, free. For complete information, go to lincolncenter.org.

MOZART AND MORE Pianist Alexei Lubimov and the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra perform the composer’s Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major and Symphony No. 38 in D major. The orchestra is conducted by Douglas Boyd. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center, 65th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5456, $35–$55.

HAVANA JAZZ The Blue Note presents Cuban clarinetist and saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera, performing with pianist Alon Yavnai, bassist Oscar Stagnaro, and drummer Mark Walker. Tomorrow through Sunday, 8 and 10:30 p.m., Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between Sixth Avenue and MacDougal Place, 212-475-8592, $20 at bar, $30 at tables.

ROCK ICELAND Icelandic guitarist Hilmar Jensson performs as part of Scandinavia House’s Nordic Jazz series. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

LUNCHTIME OPERA Bryant Park presents “Afternoon Arias,” a weeklong series of performances featuring young artists from the New York City Opera. The program opens with performances from Bizet’s “The Pearl Fishers” and “Carmen,” and Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly” and “La Bohème.” Singers include Dinyar Vania, Michael Corvino, Inna Dukach, and Kathryn Friest-Allyn. Tuesday, August 15, through Friday, August 18, 12:30 p.m., Bryant Park Stage, 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-768-4242, free.

CANADIAN GENERATIONS The jazz band Bad Lake features Canadian trumpeter Leif Arntzen; his father, saxophonist Lloyd Arntzen; his brother, pianist Tom Arntzen; his nephew, saxophonist Evan Arntzen, and his son, drummer Miles Arntzen. Wednesday, August 16, 7 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between Astor Place and 4th Street, 212-539-8778, $15 in advance, $20 at the door.