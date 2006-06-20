Photography
Photography
WESTERN PARK VIEW The Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation presents “The Lost Waterfront and Beyond: The Photographs of Shelley Seccombe,” which depicts the changing landscape in and around the new Hudson River Park. Through Tuesday, October 31, Westbeth Gallery, 55 Bethune Street at Washington Street, 212-475-9585 ext. 34, free.
