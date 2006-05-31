Poetry
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
POETIC REVIEW Poets Mark Wallace and Stephen Vincent read from their works, along with a writing professor from the University of Hawaii, Susan Schultz. Tonight, 8 p.m., St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 E. 10th St. at Second Avenue, 212-674-0910, $8 general, $7 students and seniors, $5 members.
