This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

STATE OF SPOKEN WORD The Bowery Poetry Club and the nonprofit organization Bowery Arts and Sciences present “Poetry Now! The East Village Scene,” a daylong seminar featuring talks about the state of spoken word and open microphone poetry, the roots of spoken word, and the changing dynamics of the Lower East Side poetry scene. A poetry slam and a benefit for victims of Hurricane Katrina follow the talks. Speakers include the founder of the Bowery Poetry Club, Bob Holman, and writers Celena Glenn and David Henderson. Saturday, 1 p.m., Bowery Poetry Club, 310 Bowery, between 1st and Bleecker streets, 212-334-6414, free, $15 suggested donation for evening benefit.