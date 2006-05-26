Reading
LONELY ART The literary journal “Lonely Daze” celebrates its second issue,”Take a Stroll,” with readings by Su-Mei Tse, Paper Rad, and Andrew Jeffrey Wright. The editor and publisher, Charwei Tsai, is also featured. Saturday, 6:30 p.m., New Museum of Contemporary Art, 210 Eleventh Ave., between 24th and 25th streets, second floor, 212-219-1222, free.
