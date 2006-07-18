This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PARIS READING Writers from the Paris Review, including Lisa Halliday, Jesse Ball, and Saïd Sayrafiezadeh,read from their work as part of Park Lit, a summer reading series featuring contributors from literary magazines. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Coenties Slip Park, Pearl and Water streets, 212-696-6609, free.

AUTHOR CHAT Barnes & Noble presents the next installment of its author series “Upstairs at the Square” with Gary Shteyngart, author of “Absurdistan” (Random House). Writer Katherine Lanpher is host of the event. Singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche also performs. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

NEWS TALK The publisher emeritus of the Nation magazine, Victor Navasky, reads from his book “A Matter of Opinion” (Picador), and discusses journalism, politics, and opinion reportage in America. Thursday, nooon, Makor, 35 W. 67th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-415-5500, $16.

MALE SPEAK The weekly series Drunken! Careening! Writers! presents an evening of readings by male novelists including Brian Avenius, Rich Merritt, and Chris Weikel. Thursday, 7 p.m., KGB Bar, 85 E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-505-3360, free.