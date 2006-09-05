Ribbit, Ribbit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Cluttered bath tubs are often a problem for households with young children, with toys scattered and grownup shampoo hard to find. The Frog Pod by Boon ($29.99) offers an easy solution. The large bright-green plastic frog has a removable scoop that makes picking up bath toys fun, and drain holes mean the balls and rubber duckies can be rinsed and drained together. A semi-permanent base attaches to any bathroom wall. The scooper is then attached back to the base, keeping it out of reach until the next bath time. The frog’s fingers and toes can be used to hang bath accessories. For more information, visit www.booninc.com; to purchase, go to www.buybuybaby.com, or Buy Buy Baby at 270 Seventh Ave. at 25th Street.

Madison Avenue will be bustling with strollers, music, and happy shoppers Saturday. The family shopping event “Moms on Madison” ($50 a family) offers private access to more than 20 stores, including Calypso, Jimmy Choo, David Yurman, Ralph Lauren, and Gucci. While moms shop, children can enjoy entertainment including the Dirty Sock Funtime Band and Music for Aardvarks, along with magicians, puppet shows, and clown performances. The event is sponsored by Cookie magazine, Divalysscious Moms, and the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District. Proceeds benefit Baby Buggy, a nonprofit organization that provides clothing and products for children in New York City. Saturday, 9–11 a.m., Madison Avenue and 57th Street. For more information visit www.divalyssciousmoms.com or www.cookieassortment.com.