This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SPACE SHOWS The Museum of Television and Radio presents “Holy Frak!,” a discussion about the 1970s television show “Battlestar Galactica,” now reimagined as a series for the Sci Fi Channel. The executive producers of the program, David Eick and Ronald Moore, join the seminar. Friday, 6 p.m., Museum of Television and Radio, 25 W. 52nd St., be tween Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-621-6600, $15 general, $12 members.

SLAVE ACCOUNT Historian Simon Schama discusses his book, “Rough Crossings: Britain, the Slaves, and the American Revolution” (Ecco), which recounts how slaves freed by the British empire suffered after the Revolutionary War. Jason Moran and Alicia Hall Moran perform during the discussion. Friday, 8:30 p.m., Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $21 general, $18 students and seniors, $16 members, $10 rush tickets the day of performance.

SCULPTURE STUDY Painter and printmaker Terry Winters presents an Artists on Artists lecture about the sculptor Walter De Maria and his 1977 Land Art sculpture “The Lightning Field,” a series of 400 steel poles placed in a grid in southwestern New Mexico. The sculpture was originally commissioned by the Dia Foundation.

Monday, 6:30 p.m., Dia Art Foundation, 548 W. 22nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-989-5566, $6 general, $3 students, seniors, and members.