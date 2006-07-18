Talks
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
JEWISH ART The Museum of Jewish Heritage presents a showcase of local Jewish artists including comedian Corey Kahaney, producer Michael Dorf, monologist Josh Lefkowitz, and singersongwriter Amy Tobin.Writer Jonathan Ames is host of the event. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Edmond J. Safra Hall, Museum of Jewish Heritage, 36 Battery Place at Little West Street, 646-437-4202, $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 students and members.
