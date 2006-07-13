The New York Sun

UNTITLED WORK Vineyard Theater presents Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell’s “[title of show],” about two writers and two actresses who attempt to compose a musical in three weeks. The play is directed by Michael Beresse, and featured actresses include Susan Blackwell and Heidi Blickenstaff. Friday through Friday, August 8, Monday–Wednesday and Friday, 8 p.m., Thursday, 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday, 5 and 8 p.m., Vineyard Theater, 108 E. 15th St., between Irving Place and Park Avenue South, 212-279-4200, $59.

ELECTRIC MUSICAL Ars Nova presents the GrooveLily musical theater company, which combines Broadway showtunes with rock, jazz, and classical music. Performers include electric violinist Valerie Vigoda, pianist Brendan Milburn, and percussionist Gene Lewin. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.

