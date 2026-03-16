Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Campus Spat Over Antisemitism, Israel at University of Florida Highlights Growing Rift in Young Republican Circles Nationwide

The disbanding of a chapter of College Republicans has become a flashpoint spotlighting the feud within the Republican Party over ‘cancel culture’ and divergent perspectives on Israel and Jews in America.

Demonstrators gather at the site of a planned speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer, who popularized the term 'alt-right', at the University of Florida campus on October 19, 2017.
Demonstrators gather at the site of a planned speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer, who popularized the term 'alt-right', at the University of Florida campus on October 19, 2017. Brian Blanco/Getty Images
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp