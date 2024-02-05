The New York Sun

Cancer Diagnosis Sidelines Britain’s King Charles

Buckingham Palace says the King ‘remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.’

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
King Charles III at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 at Camberley, England. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
SUN STAFF
Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with “a form of cancer” following an unrelated medical procedure. While the king appeared to be in good spirits as he left King Edward VII’s Hospital at London, he will “postpone” public duties for the foreseeable future, the palace says.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in a statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

The king will, however, continue his private official duties as he undergoes treatment. 

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the palace writes. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.” 

Buckingham palace says that “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

On January 26, the palace announced that King Charles would be admitted to the hospital to treat an enlarged prostate. “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace said at the time, describing his treatment as nothing more than a “corrective procedure.” The palace said his public appearances would “be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

On January 29, the king left King Edward VII’s Hospital — which typically treats members of the royal family — after his three-day stay following treatment and short recovery. He exited the building smiling alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. 

The palace did not announce what type of cancer the king now suffers from, and did not say if it was related in any way to the enlarged prostate diagnosis.

