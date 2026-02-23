Netanyahu Envisions New Mideast Alliances

‘Ulster American’ Is a Bawdy Send Up of Progressive Pieties — and an Irreverent Inquiry Into Irishness
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
The Israeli premier seeks a regional bloc that sees ‘realities, challenges, and opportunities clearly and stands in direct opposition to both the radical Shiite axis and the emerging radical Sunni axis.’
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By SHARON KEHNEMUI|
By DONALD KIRK|