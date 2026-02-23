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The New York Sun
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Netanyahu Envisions New Mideast Alliances

The Israeli premier seeks a regional bloc that sees ‘realities, challenges, and opportunities clearly and stands in direct opposition to both the radical Shiite axis and the emerging radical Sunni axis.’

President Trump speaks during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, February 19, 2026, at Washington.
President Trump speaks during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, February 19, 2026, at Washington. AP/Mark Schiefelbein
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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