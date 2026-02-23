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The New York Sun
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The Forgotten Casualties of Operation Gideon: A Venezuelan Family’s Unending Nightmare

Almost six years after a failed beach incursion, family members of participants in the attempted overthrow of Nicolás Maduro face imprisonment, torture, and renewed persecution across two countries.

President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela arrives on American soil to stand trial on drug and weapons-related charges on January 4, 2026.
President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela arrives on American soil to stand trial on drug and weapons-related charges on January 4, 2026. Via X
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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