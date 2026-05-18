Search
The New York Sun
Editorials

Justice Alito’s Duty To Sit

Liberals want to tilt the court by agitating for the justice to recuse himself though he has no financial interest in the case.

Justice Samuel Alito attends inauguration ceremonies at the Capitol on January 20, 2025.
Justice Samuel Alito attends inauguration ceremonies at the Capitol on January 20, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp