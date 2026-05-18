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Justice

Some Big Wins, Some Losses for Mangione at Evidence Suppression Hearing

In another victory for the defense, the New York Supreme Court justice granted that the statements Mr. Mangione made before he was read his Miranda rights will be suppressed at trial.

Luigi Mangione appears at an evidence suppression hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court on May 18, 2026, at New York City. Mangione is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson at Manhattan in December 2024.
Luigi Mangione appears at an evidence suppression hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court on May 18, 2026, at New York City. Mangione is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson at Manhattan in December 2024. Jeenah Moon-Pool/Getty Images
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

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