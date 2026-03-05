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The New York Sun
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Democrats’ Vitriol Over Trump’s Iran Strikes Overlooks His Constitutional Authority 

The Senate resolution aiming to handcuff the president is an unconstitutional violation of Article II, which makes Trump commander in chief of the nation’s armed forces.

An Iranian flag is planted in the rubble of a police station, damaged in airstrikes on Tehran.
An Iranian flag is planted in the rubble of a police station, damaged in airstrikes on Tehran. Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
BETSY McCAUGHEY

BETSY McCAUGHEY

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