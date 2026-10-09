New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Katie Zacharia is a 42-year-old attorney and mother of four who works for President Trump’s Truth Social.
The woman chosen to be the next White House press secretary is a 42-year-old mother of four, Fox News commentator, and lawyer from “blue California” who says she is eager to mix it up with self-righteous liberals and who proudly wears her MAGA colors at all times — even in the gym.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The woman chosen to be the next White House press secretary is a 42-year-old mother of four, Fox News commentator, and lawyer from “blue California” who says she is eager to mix it up with self-righteous liberals and who proudly wears her MAGA colors at all times — even in the gym.
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