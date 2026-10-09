New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Her eyebrow-raising comments came as she accepted an award for WNBA’s MVP.
A’ja Wilson capturing her record-setting fifth WNBA Most Valuable Player Award is historic, but not unexpected after a dominant season where she averaged 26.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. What has caught many by surprise is the fierce backlash the Las Vegas Aces star received for her emotional acceptance speech.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
A’ja Wilson capturing her record-setting fifth WNBA Most Valuable Player Award is historic, but not unexpected after a dominant season where she averaged 26.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. What has caught many by surprise is the fierce backlash the Las Vegas Aces star received for her emotional acceptance speech.
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