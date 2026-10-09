New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The deal comes as high fuel prices weigh on Republican candidates in the midterm election.
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Updated:
President Trump says he has reached an agreement with President Vladimir Putin to immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace in an effort to lower fuel prices.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
President Trump says he has reached an agreement with President Vladimir Putin to immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace in an effort to lower fuel prices.
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