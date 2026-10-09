New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The league argues that high court intervention is needed to protect the integrity of the game.
On the first Sunday of the current National Football League season, more than $3.3 billion moved through online exchanges known as prediction markets. Over half of that — $1.8 billion — was traded directly on the outcome of NFL games.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
On the first Sunday of the current National Football League season, more than $3.3 billion moved through online exchanges known as prediction markets. Over half of that — $1.8 billion — was traded directly on the outcome of NFL games.
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