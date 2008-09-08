This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The recent article, “New Food Watchwords at 6 Private Schools: Local, Healthy,” may mislead consumers about high fructose corn syrup [New York, September 2, 2008].

High fructose corn syrup, sugar, and several fruit juices all contain the same simple sugars.

New research continues to confirm that high fructose corn syrup is no different from other sweeteners. It has the same number of calories as sugar and is handled similarly by the body.

In 1983, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally listed high fructose corn syrup as safe for use in food and reaffirmed that decision in 1996.

High fructose corn syrup offers numerous benefits, too. It keeps foods fresh. It enhances fruit and spice flavors. It retains moisture in bran cereals and helps keep breakfast bars moist.

AUDRAE ERICKSON

President

Corn Refiners Association

Washington, D.C.