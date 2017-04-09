This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

America’s attack on Syria’s Al Shayrat airfield isn’t the only bullseye in retaliation for Syria’s chemical attack at Idlib. There is also the cri de coeur of Lucy Aharish. She is the Arab Israeli news presenter who, in a broadcast Thursday, suddenly switched to English, so as to address a global audience. Then she dressed down the Arab leadership with eloquence and passion, leaving thousands to wonder why it has been left to someone other than the Arabs to try to stanch the fratricide at Syria.

It would be a mistake to make too much of Ms. Aharish’s broadcast. She is a rare individual, an Arab born at the Israeli development town of Dimona, which is home of Israel’s nuclear program and where Ms. Aharish was the only Arab in her class at school. She became the first Arab news presenter on Hebrew-language television in Israel, where she broadcasts for the privately-owned Channel 2. She thinks of Israel as her country, where she is a left-of-center figure.

Yet by our lights it would also be a mistake to make too little of Ms. Aharish’s broadcast. Her tirade is likely to be watched by a wide audience, and she marks one of the abiding features of the war in Syria. It can’t be blamed on the Israelis, or the Americans, or the Russians, or even Syria’s former colonizer the French. A lot of countries may be backing one faction or another in Syria, but, at bottom, this is a war perpetrated by Arab against Arab.

So where is the Arab leadership? Ms. Aharish is devastating on this head. She had recently been at a refugee camp in Greece. “I was in a place where there is no god,” she says, “and in that place, there is one question that repeats itself. Where is the Arab leadership? Where are you traitors, have you forgotten your own people?” She mocked the Arab League. She named victims. “Their blood is screaming in Arabic: Where are you Arabs? Where is the Islam? Where are you traitors?”

In the geopolitical sense, these questions mightn’t seem as important as the quarrel erupting among the heads of government in the wake of President Trump’s decision to throw the Tomahawks. The Kremlin is warning that relations between America and Russia are damaged. The parley between Mr. Trump and the Chinese communist party boss, Xi Jinping, has been eclipsed. The Drudge Report is fronting a story speculating on whether North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un will go into hiding.

It would be inaccurate to say there have been no defaults on, say, the American side. Even the Democrats are blaming President Obama for his failure of leadership. It would be inaccurate, too, to suggest that there are no Arabs taking big risks on the side of civilization. A portion of the blame for Syria lies with the ayatollahs in Iran. But Ms. Aharish has courageously put the focus squarely on the Arab League and other Arab political leaders. Her broadcast throws President Trump’s own courage into sharp relief and reminds that it will be not only the big powers that are going to have to answer for what is happening at Syria.