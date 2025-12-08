Energy Affordability Emerges as the Kitchen-Table Issue of the Decade

As 2026 approaches, the Trump administration could pay the political price for bad energy policies inherited from the Biden administration and Democratic governors.

A not-so-glowing attribute of American democracy is the ability of voters to act shocked and blame whoever is in charge when things don’t go well. So, it makes twisted sense that, as 2026 approaches, the Trump administration should pay the political price for bad energy policies inherited from the Biden administration and Democratic governors.

Years of flat energy demand and relatively stable electricity prices dulled Americans’ understanding of energy economics. Now, new data center demand, the end of cheap natural gas, and President Biden’s policy of replacing baseload nuclear and coal power with wind and solar have distorted electricity price signals enough to shred household budgets and stun homeowners — just in time for a colder-than-average winter.

The numbers are as stark as a slate-grey November sky. Household spending on electricity for heating is expected to rise 10 percent this winter to more than $1,200. Utilities requested a $29 billion rate increase in the first half of 2025, double last year’s rate rise. Residential electricity rates rose 6.6 percent year-on-year as of June 2025, according to Utility Dive, after already rising nearly 30 percent between 2021 and 2024.

The causes of these electricity increases are multifaceted, yet, as a policy brief from the National Center for Energy Analytics reveals, subsidies to wind and solar are major culprits. Subsidies like the federal Production Tax Credit distort electricity markets by artificially lowering prices, sometimes into negative territory, forcing otherwise competitive but unsubsidized generation out of the market.

Interestingly, the study found that the argument that increasing demand from the data center buildout is causing increases in average rates is not supported by the facts. The state of Virginia has built the large majority of data centers in the past two years, yet Virginia’s ratepayers have experienced below-average price gains and still pay below-average electricity rates.

The Big Beautiful Bill, passed by Congress in July, partially solved some of these market-signal problems by accelerating the phase-out of wind and solar projects to the end of 2027, but that fact can’t heat the homes of families making hard choices every day during the winter of 2025-2026.

An extra hundred dollars a month over winter means no sports or academic camps in summer for teenagers. Fifty dollars a month can be the difference between seeking mental health counseling or fighting clinical depression alone. Energy prices don’t play games.

In places like Massachusetts and California where green-energy policy has gone too far, the pain is both real and self-inflicted, raising the question of why voters continue to elect Democrats who prefer self-actualization to public service.

Residential electricity prices in California rose 125 percent in the last 15 years as subsidies for renewables pushed out existing nuclear and natural gas, all with the support of their ravishing governor, Gavin Newsom.

In Massachusetts, politicians like Governor Maura Healey show us that grown-ups can still be childish. She and other (nearly all Democrat) politicians in New England don’t want any new pipelines to ship natural gas from the super-cheap Marcellus Shale Formation in Pennsylvania, lest they offend climate-change sensibilities.

Instead, they imported LNG from 3,000 miles away in Norway, which averaged more than $12 per thousand cubic feet between January and March 2024. Meanwhile, average realized sales prices for Marcellus shale gas, less than 150 miles away during the same period, were between $2.10 and $2.20 per thousand cubic feet, only one-sixth the price. Not very smart.

As a result, both states, perhaps taking their cues from the grade-inflating Harvard and Stanford Universities within their borders, now have the highest electricity rates in the country, over 30 cents per kilowatt-hour. Nice job, Einsteins.

Leaving the energy policy equivalent of a flaming paper bag on the front porch for the Trump administration to stomp out may be good politics for Democrat governors. Still, if the United States is going to win the future, we have to get away from the energy hunger games and put in place permanent policies that a subsequent White House occupant won’t overturn.

And some states do their energy policies better, and not just carbon-rich states like Texas or Kentucky that have some geologic largesse. States like Indiana, which imports energy from other states, have slowed coal plant retirements through legislative action, passing laws requiring utilities to demonstrate grid reliability before replacing coal with renewables.

Even Democrat-run states like Illinois have resisted closing base load nuclear plants despite political pressure from net-zero and anti-nuclear groups.

And some states are doing even more. Governor Jeff Landry, Republican of Louisiana, has signed sweeping legislation aimed at reducing energy costs and unleashing energy affordability to its rate payers across the states and countries that it feeds.

And on the federal level, Congressman Troy Balderson is trying to make Affordable, Reliable, Clean Energy Security the federal standard. If you want to set into law energy sanity that will survive, states need to follow leaders like Mr. Landry. And if we as a country have any brains left in our screen-addled heads, we have to put Mr. Balderson’s ARC ES bill on the president’s desk to sign.

Energy production should be a kitchen-table issue, but with a longer lead time than the current election cycle. We should be able to pay less to get more. The Trump administration is doing more in that regard than any administration in history. Opening Alaska, easing leasing restrictions on federal land, and cutting subsidies for EVs and renewables are nice. In the meantime, states and the federal government must step up.

In the end, we’re all worm food, but until then, people — especially Americans facing the winter season — have things to do, dreams to achieve, and go places where futures can thrive.

Here’s to a more affordable 2026.

This article was originally published by RealClearEnergy and made available via RealClearWire.