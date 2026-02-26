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The New York Sun
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Hillary Clinton’s Epstein Deposition Is Paused After GOP Lawmaker Leaks Photo to Conservative Podcaster

In a public statement, Ms. Clinton said the panel should question President Trump if it is serious about investigating Jeffery Epstein’s activities.

The former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, is seen during her deposition to a House committee investigating links to Jeffery Epstein in a photo taken by committee member Lauren Boebert at Chappaqua, New York, on February 26, 2026.
The former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, is seen during her deposition to a House committee investigating links to Jeffery Epstein in a photo taken by committee member Lauren Boebert at Chappaqua, New York, on February 26, 2026. Via X
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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